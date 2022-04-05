Police make second arrest in Spotsylvania parking lot brawl

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting and beating last month at a Spotsylvania Towne Center restaurant.

Armando Gomez Jr., 29, of King George County, is charged with malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob and possession of illegal drugs. He was arrested Monday in King George and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to police, a large fight erupted early March 5 at the Cancun Margarita Bar & Grill. After the fight moved to the parking lot, a man was shot in the hip and his brother-in-law was pummeled in the head by a group of people. Both victims were taken to a hospital and later released.

A 22-year-old woman, Adriana Hernandez of King George, recently became the first person arrested in connection with the case. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said that Hernandez, who is accused of being the shooter, was part of the initial brawl and was identified through surveillance camera footage.

It was not clear Tuesday how Gomez was identified as a suspect, but Skebo said he is Hernandez’s brother and was involved in the assault that resulted in head injuries to one of the victims.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Spotsylvania County General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

