A Stafford County man was arrested Sunday following a wild chase through several North Stafford neighborhoods that finally ended when his vehicle was intentionally struck by a deputy, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the pursuit began at 12:36 a.m. when Deputy J.D. Hurt noticed a gray Honda sedan at the intersection of Greenspring Drive and Mine Road. Police said the car had an improper exhaust and was stopped well behind the traffic light.

When Hurt turned around to follow the Honda, the driver accelerated onto Mine Road at speeds of more than 80 mph. Kimmitz said the deputy followed him onto Northampton Boulevard, where the driver passed other motorists on double yellow lines and went through several stop signs without slowing down.

The pursuit continued to Hampton Park Road, Parkway Boulevard and Flatford Road. The suspect then crossed Winding Creek Road and went through a four-way stop onto Walpole Street before crossing Courthouse Road to Monument Drive.

Kimmitz said the suspect rolled into a ditch while attempting to turn around on Monument Drive. Hurt intentionally struck the Honda at that point to end the pursuit. Deputies S.C. Jett and E.T. Osborn showed up to help Hurt get the driver and passenger out of the car.

Michael Bradley Weathers, 23, was charged with felony eluding, DUI, possession of illegal drugs and eight traffic offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

His 18-year-old passenger was charged with public intoxication and underage possession of alcohol and tobacco. He was jailed under a $2,000 bond.