Police: Man arrested after shots fired in Stafford

James R. Bennett III

A convicted felon picked up new felony charges Monday after shots were fired toward a fisherman in Stafford County, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the victim was fishing on the Potomac River shortly before 1:30 p.m. when a man started firing a shotgun in his direction. The man was not hit; Kimmitz said there was no prior beef between the fisherman and the alleged shooter.

After receiving a description of the shooter, deputies went to a home on Brent Point Road. There, they found a freshly spent shotgun shell on the back porch, police said.

Deputies were granted permission to enter the home, where they found the suspect on the bathroom floor. After being awakened, police say the suspect repeatedly denied any knowledge or involvement in the shooting.

But Kimmitz said police found video proof of his involvement, along with a shotgun in the bathtub beside the suspect. They later found a shotgun shell in his pocket that matched a spent one found in the backyard.

James R. Bennett III, 33, of Stafford, was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon and reckless handling of a firearm. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

