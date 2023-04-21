A Stafford man was charged with two felony offenses Thursday evening after he launched a rock attack against county deputies and some courthouse windows, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road at 6:18 p.m. in response to calls about an irate man throwing rocks at the county courthouse.

Deputy E.T. Osborn, the first arriving deputy, saw the suspect in the grassy area beside Aquia Realty picking up rocks and throwing them over passing traffic toward the courthouse. When Osborn told the man to stop, he began throwing rocks at the deputy, Kimmitz said. Osborn dodged the rocks as he radioed for backup.

Deputy S.C. Jett showed up moments later and had to take cover behind his cruiser as rocks sailed by. Once the suspect's hands were empty, the deputies rushed him with their tasers drawn and ordered the man to the ground. The man surrendered at that point and was taken into custody.

Brett Thomas Lyles, 28, was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstructing justice and several counts of vandalism. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Kimmitz said the suspect damaged windows in the courthouse and at a nearby church. He also broke a window in an unoccupied church van. It was not clear what led to the rock-throwing outburst.