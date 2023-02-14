A driver was arrested Sunday after he crashed into the rear of a Spotsylvania deputy's cruiser, causing a four-vehicle accident, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident took place at 5:23 p.m. on Salem Church Road near State Route 3 in the county.

After slamming into the back of a cruiser, Skebo said, the driver left the scene in a 1994 Toyota SUV. Deputy W. Bell found the vehicle a short time later in a commuter parking lot and took the suspect into custody.

Skebo said there were minor injuries as the result of the crash, along with damage to multiple vehicles.

Alexis Metodio Carmona, 29, of Fredericksburg, was charged with DUI, hit and run, driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, having no insurance and making an illegal U-turn. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond; he was still in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.