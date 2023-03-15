A Stafford man picked up his sixth driving while intoxicated charge after he fell asleep in a fast food drive-thru line Sunday morning, police said.

According to Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur, Stafford Deputy T.A. Vasquez went to the McDonald's at 419 Chatham Heights Road in southern Stafford at 12:42 a.m. A caller had reported that a man was asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru line, and the driver was still sleeping when Vasquez arrived.

The driver, who police said had a strong odor of alcohol, refused to submit to a breath test after being awakened, so he was taken to a hospital to have his blood drawn, Wilbur said. He fled from hospital staff and left the building on foot, but was caught by Vasquez and taken back into custody, police said.

Shane Russell Bond, 32, who police said has five previous DUI convictions, was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, two counts of refusal and two counts of obstructing justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.