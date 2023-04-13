A Spotsylvania County man was killed Thursday morning after he made an improper U-turn in front of a tractor-trailer, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the crash occurred at 8:42 a.m. on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania, just north of Arcadia Road. Roy A. Wiglesworth, 64, died at the scene.

According to Skebo, the victim was driving north in a 2021 Berrien Buggy GTX in the far right lane. A 2006 Western Star tractor-trailer with a dump bed was in the inner right travel lane, also heading north.

Police said the dune buggy attempted an illegal U-turn in front of the tractor-trailer and was struck. Skebo said the much larger vehicle did not have a chance to stop, and no charges will be filed. The tractor-trailer driver, a 41-year-old King George County resident, was not injured.

The road was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.