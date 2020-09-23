Police: Man pulled over for driving infraction wanted in Ohio

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Poor driving led to the arrest Tuesday of a Stafford County man who was wanted on charges in Ohio, police said.

Stafford Deputy B.E. Vaughn was on patrol shortly after 10 p.m. when he saw a Dodge pickup truck hit a stop sign while turning from Staffordboro Boulevard onto Foxwood Drive, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

After Vaughn requested the driver's license, the driver told him he didn't have it but provided a name and date of birth.

The deputy checked DMV records and determined that the height and appearance of the man named by the suspect differed from the driver. The suspect went on to try to explain the reasons for the differences, Kimmitz said.

He finally admitted that he lied about his identity because he has outstanding warrants in another state. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up illegal drugs and a smoking device with residue, Kimmitz said.

Donald McPherron, 44, was charged in Stafford with possessing illegal drugs, identity theft, giving false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of justice, driving suspended, unlawful name change and a traffic violation.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and authorities in Ohio were notified, Kimmitz said.

