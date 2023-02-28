A man who went to Stafford General District Court on Tuesday morning hoping to be released from jail instead got his stay extended an extra 20 days.

Desmine Antione Newton, 29, of Fredericksburg, received two contempt of court judgments after he turned over a large table and cursed at Judge Angela O’Connor, who denied his bond request, police said. He was restrained by deputies C.E. Whited and R.A. Weatherholtz and escorted back to a holding cell.

According to police and court records, Newton was arrested in Stafford on Dec. 14 on misdemeanor charges of larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses. Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said the incident stemmed from Dec. 11 thefts from Kohl’s stores in Stafford and Fredericksburg that did not involve Newton.

Olsen said two people placed more than $500 worth of items into a shopping cart at the store in Stafford Marketplace before taking them to the return desk and obtaining a store credit. The suspected thieves then went to the Kohl’s in Fredericksburg and purchased items with the credit.

They then filled a cart with more than $1,000 worth of items from the store in the city and left without paying, according to the evidence presented by Olsen.

On Dec. 14, Olsen said, Newton showed up at the Stafford store with the people from the previous thefts and used his license to obtain more than $700 in store credit by returning items previously stolen by the other suspects. He was arrested that day.

Defense attorney Bhagyashree Chudasama filed a motion for bond that Olsen opposed. Olsen pointed out that at the time of the alleged Stafford offenses, Newton was on bond for theft-related charges in Fairfax and was on probation for felony convictions from 2015, including robbery.

O’Connor agreed that Newton did not deserve bond, leading to an outburst heard by many outside the courtroom. Newton got two 10-day sentences, one for disrupting court by knocking over the table and one for threatening the judge.