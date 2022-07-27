Police: Man who fled from crash scene arrested on FBI property

A Stafford County teenager was charged with a felony Tuesday after he fled from a relatively minor traffic accident and was later found hiding on federal government property, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the 500 block of Warrenton Road at 12:11 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run crash. Police said a blue Honda Civic failed to yield as he pulled out of a Hardee's and struck a southbound tractor-trailer.

The impact sent the Honda into the rear of a southbound Toyota Highlander. No one was injured in the crash, but Kimmitz said the Honda driver left the scene.

A witness followed the Honda and updated the county's emergency communications center with the fleeing suspect's location. The suspect eventually abandoned his wrecked car on Nelms Circle and continued his flight on foot.

The suspect then climbed a fence surrounding an FBI training building. He was trapped inside the property, and Deputy M.E. Gordon and FBI agents found him trying to hide, Kimmitz said.

Calvin L. Thomas, 18, was charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, trespassing, no insurance and no registration. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.