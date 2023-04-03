The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is crediting three Marines with preventing a possible stabbing by breaking up an altercation in a county restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a teenage boy was in the Chick-fil-A at 25 Dunn Drive about 1:40 p.m. when he was approached by two other teenage boys. The three argued briefly before a physical altercation broke out.

As the two teens were assaulting the victim, one of them pulled out a knife. The nearby Marines got involved at that point and one of them broke the knife in half before anyone got stabbed. The two suspects fled and one of them took the victim’s phone, Kimmitz said.

Deputy A.J. Layug spotted the suspects in the CVS parking lot at 394 Garrisonville Road a short time later and took them into custody. The boys, ages 14 and 17, were both charged with assault and battery and robbery. The older teen was also charged with attempted felony wounding.

Both boys were placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.