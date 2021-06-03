Police: One killed in double shooting in Fredericksburg

One person is dead and another critically injured—the result of a double shooting Thursday afternoon in Fredericksburg, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident occurred at 2:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. A witness called 911 and reported seeing an unknown man shoot two other men before running toward Hickok Circle with a gun in hand.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where one died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was in surgery Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooter was described as a black man with a small afro. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans. No information was immediately available regarding the two victims or what led to the shootings.

On Thursday afternoon, Morris said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who may spot him is urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122.

People can make an anonymous tip by sending a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.

Morris said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

