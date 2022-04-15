Police say day care owner exposed toddlers to chemical found in cannabis

A Stafford County day care owner has been charged with three felony offenses after three 1-year-old children under her care were determined to have a psychoactive compound found in cannabis in their systems, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy A.J. Deasy went to Stafford Hospital on March 2 after learning that several toddlers had been exposed to THC. The parents had brought the children to the emergency room after noticing "lethargic and uncoordinated" behavior and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Testing confirmed that the children had been exposed to THC, police said. All three children were being cared for by a licensed home day care provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision.

Detective A. Sanchez began an investigation and searched the daycare. Goldfish crackers recovered from the highchairs of toddlers were sent to the state lab for testing and were confirmed positive for THC. Child Protective Services was notified, and the day care subsequently voluntarily surrendered its license.

Rebecca Swanner, 60, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children. She turned herself in and was released by a magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.