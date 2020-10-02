Police say fight between brothers escalates to gunfire, leaves one dead in Stafford

A heated argument between two brothers last week in Stafford County preceded an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the death of one brother, court records state.
Wesley "Ray" Whiting Jr., 39 of Stafford, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the slaying of his younger brother, 33-year-old Calvin Whiting of Stafford. Calvin Whiting died Sept. 26 in Mary Washington Hospital after being shot in the torso multiple times during a confrontation at his home the previous night, police said.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, Detective Aaron Dupree wrote that the altercation that led to Calvin Whiting's death was recorded on a Ring camera at the victim's home on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School.
The video showed Wesley Whiting arriving at his brother's home in a silver Kia. He got out of the car and immediately began arguing with his brother in the garage.
Support Local Journalism
After being separated by family members, the affidavit states, Calvin Whiting retrieved a revolver from a pickup truck and fired a single shot into the Kia.
More arguing ensued, Dupree wrote, and eventually multiple shots were fired from inside the Kia. Calvin Whiting is seen walking "angrily" into the garage, still holding a silver revolver.
An older male voice is heard telling "Ray" to leave and the Kia backs out and departs. Voices are heard asking Calvin Whiting if he is shot; he then got into a truck to drive himself to the hospital.
Deputies responding to the reports of gunfire found Calvin Whiting stopped with his wife at the intersection of Jennifer Lane and Courthouse Road, unable to complete the drive to the hospital. Emergency workers completed the transport to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery. He was pronounced dead the next morning.
Police found the Kia in the 1600 block of Brooke Road. It had a flat tire and several apparent bullet holes in the driver's door. Wesley Whiting turned himself in to police several hours after his brother died and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Another vehicle connected to the suspect, a 1993 Mustang, was recovered on Eskimo Hill Road. The search warrant gave police permission to search that vehicle for potential evidence connected to the slaying.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.