Police say fight between brothers escalates to gunfire, leaves one dead in Stafford

A heated argument between two brothers last week in Stafford County preceded an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the death of one brother, court records state.

Wesley "Ray" Whiting Jr., 39 of Stafford, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the slaying of his younger brother, 33-year-old Calvin Whiting of Stafford. Calvin Whiting died Sept. 26 in Mary Washington Hospital after being shot in the torso multiple times during a confrontation at his home the previous night, police said.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, Detective Aaron Dupree wrote that the altercation that led to Calvin Whiting's death was recorded on a Ring camera at the victim's home on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School.

The video showed Wesley Whiting arriving at his brother's home in a silver Kia. He got out of the car and immediately began arguing with his brother in the garage.

After being separated by family members, the affidavit states, Calvin Whiting retrieved a revolver from a pickup truck and fired a single shot into the Kia.