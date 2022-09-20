Police say man arrested for menacing 911 calls also threatened to shoot schoolchildren

Among the numerous threatening 911 calls police have attributed to a Fredericksburg man was one in which he said he would shoot minority children if a Stafford County elementary school wasn’t evacuated quickly enough, court records show.

James Wayne Hash II, 34, is charged in Stafford and Fredericksburg in connection with a series of menacing 911 robocalls involving schools, businesses and homes. One of those calls resulted in a Sept. 7 lockdown at Conway Elementary School in southern Stafford.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Stafford Detective B.A. Talbot, someone called the Spotsylvania County emergency communications center about noon Sept. 7 and threatened to begin shooting “Black and Mexican” children if the Stafford school wasn’t evacuated in 15 minutes.

The caller called back 18 minutes later and said that because the warning wasn’t heeded quickly enough, “now one Mexican and one [N-word] will be shot every minute.”

Police flocked to the school and no shooting occurred. No one was hurt.

The investigation that resulted in Hash’s arrest shows about 30 calls were made starting in April, and that the caller used at least two devices to carry out the threats. Using GPS technology and other means, police learned that some of the calls were made from the Walmart parking lot in Central Park and from the parking area at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

At least one of the calls involved a threat to James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg. That school has been evacuated three times recently due to written threats. Court records show that Hash was charged in the city Monday with “extort: in writing” at a school, but authorities have not commented on whether Hash is connected to those evacuations.

Other calls included false claims about a man with a rifle in the city, bombs at various courthouses, fires that didn’t exist and a woman claiming that an armed man was trying to get into her home. The caller several times invited police to certain locations because “I am ready to kill some pigs.”

Police say they were forced to waste considerable time and manpower responding to the “swatting” calls.