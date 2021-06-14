Police say man assaulted officer

A Stafford County man was charged with two felonies after police said he assaulted a deputy and a correctional officer after being arrested for driving intoxicated early Saturday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a citizen called police about 12:30 a.m. to report a suspected drunk driver. The caller said he was at the Wawa on Eustace Road when he heard the driver telling the clerk that he was drunk and should not be driving.
He drove away anyway, police said, and ended up on Basswood Drive with his vehicle partially parked on the curb.
Deputy B.M. Taylor found the driver in the vehicle, which was still running, and took him into custody.
At the magistrate’s office, police said, the suspect became belligerent and assaulted a deputy. He was then taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where police said he assaulted a correctional officer during the booking process.
Stephen Delacalzad-Delong, 32, was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, DUI, and refusal to take a breath or blood test.
