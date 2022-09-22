Police say man pulled gun on another motorist during red-light dispute in Stafford

A Fredericksburg man is accused of pulling a gun on another motorist after she blew her horn at him at a stoplight in Stafford County Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that she was in the area of Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) and Celebrate Virginia Parkway when the light turned green. Police said she was behind a white Chrysler that did not move because he was looking at his phone.

When she honked her horn, the other driver got out of his vehicle and pointed a handgun toward the victim’s car while cursing at her, police said. He then got back into his vehicle and drove off.

The victim followed him while on the phone with police. Capt. D.M. Stout found the Chrysler on Holly Corner Road and detained the driver. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle.

Danarian Thompson, 48, was charged with brandishing a firearm, unlawful stopping on a highway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said there was a young child in the victim’s vehicle.

Thompson was released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.