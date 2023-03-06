Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident Sunday afternoon during which a man was shot multiple times.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. near the Express Food Mart on Fall Hill Avenue. Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene before being rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was in stable condition Monday morning.

At the same time callers were reporting the shooting, a man called 911 and reported that he had just shot an acquaintance outside his home on nearby Ivanhoe Court, Morris said. The caller claimed that the acquaintance had tried to attack him with a knife.

Morris said officers went to the shooter's home, interviewed him and other witnesses and recovered the gun that was used in the shooting. No charges had been filed as of Monday.