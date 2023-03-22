A Virginia Beach woman was arrested early Wednesday in North Carolina and charged with abduction after police say she picked up her twin daughters from a Stafford County elementary school the previous afternoon, according to authorities.

Rosa L. Gregg, 32, is charged with two counts of abduction across state lines. She is in custody in North Carolina pending extradition to Virginia.

According to Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur, Gregg picked up the children from Stafford Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. School personnel were not aware that Gregg had a protective order from Virginia Beach that forbade unsupervised contact with the children, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued by Virginia State Police that stated the 6-year-old children were believed to be in "extreme danger." Police learned that Gregg was heading to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and various law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, teamed up with Stafford Detective J.G. Wright to search for her.

Gregg and the children were tracked down at a Quality Inn in Rocky Mount shortly after 4 a.m., and the girls were reunited with their father. Wilbur said a search of Gregg's Chevrolet Camaro turned up multiple wigs and disguises, along with a loaded gun.