Police say woman stole car, attacked officer

A Washington woman was arrested Thursday in Stafford County following a series of incidents during which police said she stole a car, drove recklessly and assaulted a deputy.

Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a complaint about a reckless driver about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said. The caller reported that the driver of a black sedan was in the area of U.S. 1 and Bells Hill Road swerving in and out of traffic.

The car had a flat tire and other serious damage, Wilbur said, and at one point crossed the double yellow line and drove south in the northbound lanes.

Philippsen spotted the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Hospital Center Boulevard. The driver continued rolling the damaged car forward despite repeated orders to stop and put the car in park.

She finally stopped and was handcuffed, Kimmitz said. At that point, Philippsen learned that the vehicle owner had called to report the car stolen. The deputy informed the owner that he had the car, but it was badly damaged.

While Philippsen was completing paperwork, the suspect was able to remove a handcuff from her wrist. She then attacked the deputy, adding another charge to her list. The deputy was not injured.

Charmece Nicole Morrison, 42, was charged with grand larceny, driving under the influence, assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, escape, and driving without a license. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.