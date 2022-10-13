Police search for Spotsylvania man who sped away from traffic stop

A man who was already wanted for skipping a court hearing in Spotsylvania County last month eluded authorities again early Thursday when he sped away from police in Prince William County, police said.

According to a Prince William police release, officers were on patrol in the area of Kilmer Lane and Jurgensen Drive in Triangle when they noticed a vehicle occupied by an unresponsive driver and a male passenger. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah D. Norman of Spotsylvania.

Police said the driver refused an officer’s commands to put his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu in park and drove away. During his escape, police said he grazed two officers but neither was injured.

Police were unable to find the suspect after he drove away. He was charged in Prince William with two counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, eluding, obstruction of justice, DUI and driving on a revoked license.

Court records show that Norman was supposed to be in Spotsylvania General District Court on Sept. 21 for a hearing on charges of abduction, grand larceny of an auto and destruction of property. He was also charged with failure to appear after not showing up.

Norman is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and 185 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Spotsylvania or Prince William police.