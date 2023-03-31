Fredericksburg police have identified two suspects in the Sunday slaying of 18-year-old city resident Jasiah Smith.

Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, is charged with second-degree murder. A 16-year-old juvenile is charged with first-degree murder. City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said she could not release the younger suspect’s name because of his age.

Morris said city police were actively searching for the suspects Monday night. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Smith, a James Monroe High School senior, was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Bragg Hill. He was found lying in a parking space and was pronounced dead a short time later at Mary Washington Hospital.

Carter is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He drives a white Chevrolet Impala with license plates TUS-4155. He is a former basketball player at James Monroe High School.

Morris said citizens are urged to not approach Carter, but to report his whereabouts to city police.

City police announced an unspecified cash reward for anyone with useful information in the case. It was not clear Friday night whether anyone had collected a reward.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Smith’s family with funeral expenses.