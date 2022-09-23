 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for clues in Spotsylvania shootout

Spotsylvania County detectives are investigating a shooting incident Friday afternoon in which multiple shots were fired from at least two different vehicles, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to the area of State Route 2 and Pierson Drive after receiving a call at 1:42 p.m. regarding a gunfire exchange. Skebo said that as of Friday evening police were not aware of any injuries, but some buildings and vehicles were damaged by gunshots.

A portion of Tidewater Trail was closed for about an hour while police collected evidence. Skebo said police have no suspects or vehicle descriptions, and said no gunshot victims had turned up at area hospitals as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/507-7200.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

