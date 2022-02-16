 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police searching for driver in fatal Caroline hit and run

  • 0

A man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on State Route 207 near Welcome Way in Caroline County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the victim was discovered at 5:28 a.m. lying in the roadway just west of the Carmel Church exit off Interstate 95. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shehan said the initial investigation shows that the victim was walking north across Route 207 from the Flying J when he was struck in the right eastbound lane. Police have identified the victim, but are waiting to release his name until they can identify and contact his next of kin.

Shehen said police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect and the vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 804/609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This duo is mesmerizing the internet with their baton twirling skills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert