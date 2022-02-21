Police searching for suspect in North Stafford shooting

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office on Monday night was investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon in the northern part of the county.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 2:42 p.m. in Garrison Woods Apartments, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The victim, a man in his 20s, died later in the afternoon. His name had not been released as of Monday night.

The shooter was described as a Black man in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, a skull cap, gray sweats and a blue hoodie. He was last seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Perry Farms.

Deputies and detectives were in the area Friday evening, interviewing witnesses and searching for a potential suspect. Kimmitz said the suspect has a handgun and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 911 or 540/658-4400.

