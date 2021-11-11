 Skip to main content
Police searching for suspect in Stafford gas station robbery
Police searching for suspect in Stafford gas station robbery

A young man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Stafford County convenience store early Thursday, police said.

The robbery took place at 3:23 a.m. at the Sheetz at 1175 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

After entering the store, the robber displayed a large kitchen knife and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the money, the robber left and was last seen running toward Furnace Road.

The robber was described as a tall, thin black man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a gray, zip-up hoodie, a black face mask, and black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. C.L. Jacobs at 540/658-4400.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

