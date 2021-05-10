Police searching for suspects in Ferry Farm pool vandalism

The Stafford Sheriff's is seeking the public's help in trying to identify the suspect or suspects who caused extensive damage at a swimming pool in the county.
The Ferry Farm Swimming Pool on Mercer Lane was vandalized sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. Red paint was poured throughout two pump rooms, and pipes appeared to have been smashed with a hammer.
Toilets, sinks and stall walls were pulled from the wall in the bathrooms, and pool furniture was thrown into the pool.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A.S. Smith at 540/658-4400. People can also text tips by texting STAFFORD plus your tip to 274-637.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.