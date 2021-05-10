 Skip to main content
Police searching for suspects in Ferry Farm pool vandalism
The Stafford Sheriff's is seeking the public's help in trying to identify the suspect or suspects who caused extensive damage at a swimming pool in the county.

The Ferry Farm Swimming Pool on Mercer Lane was vandalized sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. Red paint was poured throughout two pump rooms, and pipes appeared to have been smashed with a hammer.

Toilets, sinks and stall walls were pulled from the wall in the bathrooms, and pool furniture was thrown into the pool.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A.S. Smith at 540/658-4400. People can also text tips by texting STAFFORD plus your tip to 274-637.

