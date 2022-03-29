Police seek shooter in Stafford road rage incident

A road rage incident in southern Stafford County resulted in a shot being fired Monday evening, police said.

No one was injured, but the rear passenger door of the victim's vehicle was struck, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said the incident took place at 6:49 p.m. in the area of U.S. 17 and U.S. 1. The victim reported that he was in traffic when the driver of a light blue or gray newer-model Volkswagen four-door sedan extended his middle finger. It is unclear what triggered that reaction.

Kimmitz said the suspect driver fired one shot from a black handgun at the victim's moving vehicle. Deputies were not able to find the suspect vehicle.

The shooter was described as a skinny black man in his 20s. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Detective K.W. McBride at 540/658-4450.

