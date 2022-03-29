 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police seek shooter in Stafford road rage incident

  • 0

A road rage incident in southern Stafford County resulted in a shot being fired Monday evening, police said.

No one was injured, but the rear passenger door of the victim's vehicle was struck, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said the incident took place at 6:49 p.m. in the area of U.S. 17 and U.S. 1. The victim reported that he was in traffic when the driver of a light blue or gray newer-model Volkswagen four-door sedan extended his middle finger. It is unclear what triggered that reaction.

Kimmitz said the suspect driver fired one shot from a black handgun at the victim's moving vehicle. Deputies were not able to find the suspect vehicle.

The shooter was described as a skinny black man in his 20s. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Detective K.W. McBride at 540/658-4450.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon union fight: Workers in Alabama vote whether to join union

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert