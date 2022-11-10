Police seek Stafford man accused of molesting children

The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a Stafford County man accused of sexually molesting two children several years ago in Woodbridge.

William Aurelio Romero Chavez, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The warrants were obtained Tuesday, police said, but Romero Chavez had not been apprehended as of Thursday.

According to a police news release, the Prince William Special Victims Bureau began an investigation on Sept. 6 after the two victims reported Romero Chavez's alleged activities to a family member. The family member notified the police.

The alleged attacks took place between March 2018 and July 2019, police said. Both girls were under age 13 at the time.

Romero Chavez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His listed address is in the 100 block of Clara Street in Stafford. Anyone with information should contact the Prince William Police Department.