Police: Seven arrested in Westmoreland drug probe
Police: Seven arrested in Westmoreland drug probe

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a several-month investigation into drug dealing in Westmoreland County, police said.

Sheriff C.O. Balderson said the investigation, dubbed "Operation Ricochet," led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs and spanned from one end of the county to the other. Money, guns and vehicles were also seized.

The Tri-County Drug Task Force conducted the operation, Balderson said. The task force includes members of the Westmoreland, Caroline and King George sheriff's offices, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and the Virginia State Police. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Chesapeake Drug Task Force assisted in the two-day roundup of the suspects.

Charged with various drug-related offenses are: Michael W. Bailey, 34, Ryan M. Cain, 26, Brianna M. Church, 22, and William O. Coleman, 34, all of Colonial Beach; Robert M. Beale, 63, and William C. Gant, 52, both of Coles Point; and Luis Salcedo Chavez, 45, of Oak Grove.

Balderson said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

