A Stafford teenager was charged with multiple offenses following back-to-back pursuits through southern parts of the county late Saturday, police said.

Caleb R. Cooney, 18, is charged with two counts of felony eluding, two counts of obstructing justice, DUI (second offense), driving suspended and several traffic infractions. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the action began about 11 p.m. as Sgt. D.R. Colona was heading north on University Boulevard. Colona watched as a gray Honda Civic approached him from behind at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle got about 30 feet from Colona's marked cruiser, the driver slammed on the brakes, causing the Honda to go sideways in the roadway, police said.

The Honda driver then made a U-turn and headed south with his headlights off. Colona also made a U-turn in preparation for a traffic stop, Kimmitz said.

Police said the driver ignored Colona's flashing lights and went onto Stafford Lakes Parkway before running a red light to cross Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) into an Aldi parking lot. The chase went through another store parking lot before the suspect ran another red light to cross Warrenton Road back to Stafford Lakes Parkway, according to police.

Kimmitz said the driver was exceeding 80 mph when he ran a stop sign at University Boulevard and Village Parkway, nearly striking another motorist. He slowed somewhat as one of his tires began disintegrating, slinging pieces of rubber at pursuing deputies. The driver finally crashed in the front yard of a home on Charter Gate.

Deputies ordered the driver out of the damaged Honda. The driver requested that police turn off their flashing lights and let him use his vape before surrendering. Instead of giving up, police said, the teen put the car back in gear and initiated a second pursuit toward the cul-de-sac of Laurel Pine Court.

The suspect struck a patrol car, went through two yards and took out a cable box during this part of the incident, Kimmitz said. He stopped again after crashing in a front yard on Royal Crescent Way. He was completely boxed in at this point, police said, and it took several deputies to take the uncooperative suspect into custody. Police said an investigation is ongoing.