 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Stafford woman, 82, dies in crash

  • 0

An 82-year-old Stafford woman died Wednesday at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the county that appeared to be the result of a medical emergency, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Ivy Watkins–Harris was driving north on Shelton Shop Road about noon when her Chevrolet Malibu swerved across the double yellow line and sideswiped a Ford truck, according to police. Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the Malibu then struck a southbound Infiniti SUV head-on.

Kimmitz said the investigation showed that Watkins–Harris appeared to have suffered a medical emergency prior to crossing into oncoming traffic. One of the other drivers was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Two children were properly restrained in one of the vehicles struck by the Malibu and were not injured.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert