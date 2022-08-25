Police: Stafford woman, 82, dies in crash

An 82-year-old Stafford woman died Wednesday at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the county that appeared to be the result of a medical emergency, police said.

Ivy Watkins–Harris was driving north on Shelton Shop Road about noon when her Chevrolet Malibu swerved across the double yellow line and sideswiped a Ford truck, according to police. Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the Malibu then struck a southbound Infiniti SUV head-on.

Kimmitz said the investigation showed that Watkins–Harris appeared to have suffered a medical emergency prior to crossing into oncoming traffic. One of the other drivers was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Two children were properly restrained in one of the vehicles struck by the Malibu and were not injured.