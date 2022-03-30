Police: Stafford youth group home worker arrested on the job

A King George County man had six felony charges waiting for him when he woke up late Saturday at a private youth group home in Stafford County, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy B.E. Vaughn went to Restorative Youth Services in the courthouse area at 11:42 p.m. for an unrelated investigation. The facility is designed for at-risk youth between the ages of 9 and 18, according to its website.

One of the juveniles answered the door and was unable to wake up the staff member on duty. Kimmitz said deputies entered the facility and also had a hard time getting a response from the staffer.

The man appeared to be under the influence when he was finally roused, Kimmitz said, and a suspected illegal drug was found in his jacket. Five juveniles were in his care that night, police said.

William Reginald Patterson, 34, was charged with possession of illegal drugs and five counts of felony child endangerment. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The group home supervisor and Child Protective Services were contacted after Patterson’s arrest, Kimmitz said.

