Police: Standoff in Stafford ends peacefully

A three-hour police standoff ended peacefully late Thursday in Hidden Lake subdivision in Stafford County after the suspect gave himself up, authorities said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in the subdivision at 8:46 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had been shot. A shot was fired as a woman and a young child fled from the home, but no one was shot, police said.

Police identified the armed man as 44-year-old Joshua Faye Payne. As the crisis negotiation team tried to make contact with Payne, a warrant was obtained charging him with possessing a firearm as a felon. Payne had a felony conviction for eluding police in Fauquier County in 2011.

Kimmitz said deputies surrounded the home as the suspect repeatedly ignored attempts to reach him through a cellphone, home phone and announcements over the public address system of a patrol car. At 11:17 p.m., the suspect finally spoke to police and told them that a friend had picked him up and he was now in Fauquier.

Police, convinced the suspect was still inside the home, continued to surround the area and Payne finally came out at 11:45 p.m. and surrendered. The gun was recovered in the home.

Payne was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. Kimmitz said the investigation is ongoing.

