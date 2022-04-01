Police standoff with shooter in Spotsy ends without injury, gunman in custody

A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Friday following a nearly six-hour standoff with police during which shots were fired at deputies, police cruisers and other property, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to the 6800 block of Wild Turkey Drive at 5:45 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance. Police were informed that the suspect may have been having a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived, Skebo said, the 47-year-old man threatened them, then used a .22-caliber pellet gun to fire multiple shots from a second-story window. He shot cruisers, vehicles in his own driveway and a neighbor’s car and house.

At least two other people were in the house when the disturbance began, but everyone but the suspect was out by the time of the shooting.

No one was injured, Skebo said, but there was property damage. Skebo said the pellet gun the man was firing is capable of inflicting serious injury or possibly death.

Police blocked off several streets to keep people out of the area. The county’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team was brought in and unsuccessfully spent hours trying to talk the man into surrendering.

With the aid of chemicals, police were finally able to enter the home and take the man into custody. He was charged with assault on law enforcement and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

