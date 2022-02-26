Police: Suspect in Stafford killing arrested in South Carolina

A suspect in the shooting death of a young Stafford man Monday afternoon has been apprehended in South Carolina, police said.

Tarik Shiggs, 22, of Stafford, is charged with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from the death of 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie, who was shot multiple times in the courtyard between apartment buildings at the Garrison Woods apartment complex in North Stafford. McDuffie was pronounced dead that day shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Deputies and detectives worked through the night but could not find the shooting suspect.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Saturday that the motive for the shooting had not been determined.

Detective N.D. Ridings' investigation led to Shiggs being identified as the suspect. Police learned that Shiggs had left the area and had gone to South Carolina.

With the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, authorities found Shiggs on Friday and took him into custody. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center pending extradition back to Stafford.

