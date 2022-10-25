Police: Suspect who eluded manhunt in Stafford arrested later that day

A man who had eluded a police manhunt earlier the same day was apprehended Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy C.T. Richardson went to the 2200 block of Garrisonville Road on Friday evening for a reported domestic dispute. The victim accused 55-year-old David Michael Jackson of assaulting her after an argument, then refusing to let her leave the room.

Richardson learned that Jackson was already wanted on charges in Stafford and Spotsylvania. Police went to his house early Saturday morning to take him into custody.

Kimmitz said the suspect drove off after seeing police cruisers heading toward him. While fleeing, police said the suspect destroyed two brick archways on Rock Hill Church Road before abandoning the damaged vehicle and running away.

Multiple deputies, a police dog and the drone team were among those involved in the subsequent search, which proved unsuccessful. But deputies returned to the Garrisonville Road address again later that afternoon and determined that Jackson was in a bedroom. That time, he surrendered to deputies, police said.

Jackson is charged with new offenses that include domestic assault, abduction, hit and run and destruction of property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.