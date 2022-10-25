 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Suspect who eluded manhunt in Stafford arrested later that day

  • 0
David Michael Jackson

Jackson

A man who had eluded a police manhunt earlier the same day was apprehended Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy C.T. Richardson went to the 2200 block of Garrisonville Road on Friday evening for a reported domestic dispute. The victim accused 55-year-old David Michael Jackson of assaulting her after an argument, then refusing to let her leave the room.

Richardson learned that Jackson was already wanted on charges in Stafford and Spotsylvania. Police went to his house early Saturday morning to take him into custody.

Kimmitz said the suspect drove off after seeing police cruisers heading toward him. While fleeing, police said the suspect destroyed two brick archways on Rock Hill Church Road before abandoning the damaged vehicle and running away.

Multiple deputies, a police dog and the drone team were among those involved in the subsequent search, which proved unsuccessful. But deputies returned to the Garrisonville Road address again later that afternoon and determined that Jackson was in a bedroom. That time, he surrendered to deputies, police said.

People are also reading…

Jackson is charged with new offenses that include domestic assault, abduction, hit and run and destruction of property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in King George crash

Two killed in King George crash

Two area residents were killed and another man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in King George County, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden warns Russia nukes would be 'serious mistake'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert