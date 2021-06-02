Police take softer approach to questioning sex assault, domestic violence victims

Resurrection Lutheran Church was instrumental in funding the room. Rick and Marie Drom and Barry and Judy Thompson are listed on a plaque outside the room as contributors.

Chewning said the church used funds that it normally would have budgeted for a back-to-school giveaway. But that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the construction of the soft interview room gave the church another community project.

Chewning said, in his experience, the room is much-needed.

“People are generally uncomfortable coming to a police department anyway,” Chewning said. “So the more comfortable they feel, the more they’ll be able to give you the details of a case to give you the right amount of information to get justice and hopefully help them as much as we can.”

Chewning and Capt. Betsy Mason said the traditional interview room is intentionally sterile and devoid of color.

The room at the FPD has a small table with three chairs, all white walls and a dry erase board. Chewning said that’s to ensure the interview subject doesn’t get distracted by his or her surroundings.