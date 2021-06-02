Police take softer approach to questioning sex assault, domestic violence victims

Fredericksburg Police Detective Paul Chewning knew exactly where to begin when two of his colleagues mentioned the idea of constructing a soft interview room to question victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Chewning immediately called the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault and had a conversation with longtime volunteer Judy Thompson.
A plan was then set in motion to construct a new room in a space inside the police department that was previously occupied by file cabinets.
The room took two weeks to build and cost approximately $16,000—all paid for by community donations.
Now assault victims won’t be interviewed in the same room where police question suspects. And if they have children with them, the kids will be able to play with various toys or color in a coloring book.
“[Traditional interview] rooms are very cold, isolated and very scary,” said Nadia Cayce, RCASA’s executive director. “The soft room provides a space that is more inviting and more comfortable. ... We’re very excited about this and very appreciative.”
Thompson contacted several community partners to assist in the effort. Powell’s Furniture donated and delivered a plush, black leather loveseat and chair. Sheila Jones, a photographer, who also works with the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, donated three framed pictures of the city, including one of Goolrick’s Pharmacy.
Resurrection Lutheran Church was instrumental in funding the room. Rick and Marie Drom and Barry and Judy Thompson are listed on a plaque outside the room as contributors.
Chewning said the church used funds that it normally would have budgeted for a back-to-school giveaway. But that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the construction of the soft interview room gave the church another community project.
Chewning said, in his experience, the room is much-needed.
“People are generally uncomfortable coming to a police department anyway,” Chewning said. “So the more comfortable they feel, the more they’ll be able to give you the details of a case to give you the right amount of information to get justice and hopefully help them as much as we can.”
Chewning and Capt. Betsy Mason said the traditional interview room is intentionally sterile and devoid of color.
The room at the FPD has a small table with three chairs, all white walls and a dry erase board. Chewning said that’s to ensure the interview subject doesn’t get distracted by his or her surroundings.
“We want to get the information as best we can,” Chewning said. “But with victims, they’re already distracted. We’re asking them to relive a horrible event and we want them to be as comfortable as possible telling us that.”
No children are interviewed at the police station. All child-abuse victims are questioned at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center on Hanson Avenue. But they often accompany a parent who has been abused and can now be occupied while their guardian is talking with detectives.
Cayce also said because Mary Washington Hospital handles the region’s cases involving forensics and gathers rape kits, sheriff’s offices throughout Planning District 16 could use the FPD’s soft interview room.
Cayce said as far as she knows, there are no other such rooms in the district that includes Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George counties.
“We’re a very central location for this region,” Capt. Mason said. “So we definitely will open up our room to anybody that’s here and wants to use it.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526