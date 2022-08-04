Police: Three arrested following robbery in a Stafford motel room

Three people have been arrested following a robbery at a Stafford County motel early Wednesday that police believe was partly planned by a woman who was in a room with the victim.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the robbery took place at 12:17 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. The victim said he was in the room with 36-year-old Jessica Smalley, also known as Jessica Lyon, when two men burst into the room.

Kimmitz said the intruders had their faces partially covered and one of them brandished a long knife. They took the victim's wallet and phone, along with property belonging to Smalley.

They then stole another motel guest's vehicle and left the area. Kimmitz said Detective B.A. Boyle and Deputy M.A. Pearce tracked the stolen vehicle to Spotsylvania County.

With the assistance of the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, Stafford detectives took the two men into custody. The stolen vehicle and some of the stolen property was recovered and returned to their owners.

Kimmitz said Smalley and two other Stafford residents, George Yates III, 23, and Terrence Kay, 30, were arrested. Police determined that Smalley conspired with the men to pull off the robbery.

All three were charged with robbery and conspiracy and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Kimmitz said the investigation is ongoing.