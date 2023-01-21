Police: Three teens charged after intruder leaves wallet at Stafford home

Three teenage burglary suspects are facing charges after one of them left his wallet behind while fleeing from a Stafford home Friday night, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a woman returned to her home in the 2600 block of Mountain Road shortly after 10 p.m. and heard noises upstairs. She then saw a male coming down her staircase.

When confronted, the intruder ran back upstairs and left the home through a bathroom window with at least two others. The intruders damaged a toilet during their hasty exit, police said.

Deputies searched and found that one of the intruders had dropped his wallet, which contained his driver's license. Deputy E.T. Osborn went to the home of the wallet owner and was eventually able to identify three burglary suspects, all juveniles ages 15 or 16.

Kimmitz said juvenile intake released the teens to their guardians. He said they are facing charges of breaking and entering and vandalism.

Kimmitz said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Osborn at 540/658-4400.