Police to test daughter's blood in Spotsylvania woman's fatal stabbing

Police are checking the blood of a Spotsylvania woman to see if there were narcotics in her system that might have played a role in the slaying of her mother Monday evening, court records show.

Lisa Anne Hughes, 57, also known as Lisa Anne Harmon, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of her mother, 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly.

Rumuly had been stabbed multiple times when her husband arrived at their residence in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive in Spotsylvania Monday evening and found her dead, police said. Hughes, who also lived in the residence, was the only other person in the home.

In an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, Spotsylvania Detective Earle Swift wrote that Hughes was on her bedroom floor when county deputies came upon her.

The affidavit states that she ignored several verbal commands from the deputies before she was placed into investigative custody. As she sat in the back of a police cruiser, Swift wrote, Hughes showed no emotion and was staring at the floor.

Swift wrote that several medicine bottles were recovered from her room, along with knives. The affidavit states that Hughes has prior arrests and convictions involving the use of narcotics.