Police: Two die, several injured in Fauquier crash

Two women died and others were injured in a crash on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County on Thursday evening, the Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the crash, which occurred Thursday at 8:26 p.m. along I–66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County, police said.

A Winnebago RV was traveling east on I–66 when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer, police said. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees.

Police identified the driver as Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Two passengers in the RV—Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24—both of Houston, Texas, died at the scene, according to the release.

An additional passenger in the Winnebago, a 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment, police said.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. None of the passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts, police stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Inyang has been charged with reckless driving and for driving without a valid operator's license.