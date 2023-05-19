Police said they believe a Caroline County man shot a woman to death before killing himself Friday morning in their home.

Sheriff Scott Moser said deputies responded to a home on Meriwether Lewis Drive in Ladysmith Village subdivision after receiving a 911 call at 7:48 a.m. about shots fired. Both victims were dead at the scene, and a preliminary investigation indicated that the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Moser said police are not releasing the names of the deceased at this time, but said both lived in the home. Their relationship was not immediately clear, but police said they were not married.

Police said investigators collected evidence at the scene and sent the victims’ bodies to the chief medical examiner’s office in Richmond for further examination.

“This is a terribly tragic incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the families involved as they endure this very difficult time,” Moser said.

The location is close to Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Moser said. Though there was no threat to the school, police and school officials routed buses away from the scene in an abundance of caution.