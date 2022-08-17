Police: Two men arrested after botched robbery in Stafford

Two men were arrested, including one who was tracked down by a police dog, following a botched robbery Tuesday evening in Stafford County, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the Motel 6 at 401 Warrenton Road about 8 p.m. in response to a reported robbery. The victim told police that a man kicked open the propped door of his room and demanded money while threatening him with a knife. A second man was outside the room acting as a lookout, Kimmitz said.

An alert was broadcast to responding deputies that included descriptions of the suspects. First Sgt. D.W. Fetteroff was at the Exxon across the street and encountered the suspect who had allegedly brandished the knife.

Earl D. Wadlington, 31, of no fixed address, was taken into custody without incident. Two knives were recovered from his pocket.

Deputy M.A. Holub found the second suspect in a vehicle in the motel parking lot. Holub approached the car on foot and ordered him to surrender, but instead the suspect sped out of the parking lot toward Rappahannock Landing, police said.

Kimmitz said deputies had the area surrounded and found the car abandoned on River Crest Way. Sgt. B.U. Demirci and his police dog, Titan, began tracking and the K-9 indicated that he had found something as they approached the river.

Demirci ordered the suspect to surrender and warned that the dog would apprehend him otherwise. The suspect remained quiet until Titan went into the thick brush and took him forcefully into custody. The suspect, 30-year-old Robert Cory of no fixed address, was treated for a dog bite before being taken to jail.

Cory and Wadlington are facing charges that include robbery, breaking and entering and conspiracy. Cory is also charged with eluding and possessing ammunition as a felon.