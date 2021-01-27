Police: Wanted man leads Spotsy deputies on chase into the city

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a pursuit that started in Spotsylvania County and ended in Fredericksburg.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the Winchester Police Department had broadcast a lookout for a man wanted on two counts of malicious wounding. Jail records indicate the Winchester incident occurred sometime Monday.

A Spotsylvania deputy spotted the suspect at 7:55 p.m. in the passenger's side of a vehicle on U.S. 1 near the border of Fredericksburg. Skebo said the deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver drove south on Route 1 before turning onto Lafayette Boulevard in the Four Mile Fork area.

In the area of Morningside Drive in the city, the driver stopped and the passenger got out and ran. He ran along several city streets with officers from the city and Spotsylvania in pursuit and was eventually taken into custody.

Jose Luis Castillo, 34, whose last known address was in Fredericksburg, was arrested on the malicious wounding warrants from Winchester, along with a charge of resisting arrest and a probation violation.

The driver, Mary Helen Marshall, 36, of Fredericksburg, was charged in Spotsylvania with felony eluding. Both she and Castillo were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

