Preliminary hearing in triple homicide in Spotsylvania delayed again

The initial presentation of evidence in a triple murder case in Spotsylvania County has been pushed back until at least November.

Five Philadelphia men are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the May 2019 slayings of Michael Coleman, 39; Rachel Ozuna, 34; and Ozuna's 14-year-old son, Kyrrus Ozuna. All three were found inside a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Drive with their throats slashed.

Two of the suspects, Durward Anthony Allen, 28, and Montel Jaleek Wilson, 27, were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court. But they were in court about 30 seconds each only to be informed their hearings are now set for Nov. 18.

Allen, who is represented by attorney Wendy Harris, was the first of the five suspects brought to this area to stand trial. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail in May.

Wilson is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. He is represented by attorney Jim Ilijevich.

A third suspect was placed in the Rappahannock facility just this week. Hugh Cameron Green, 31, was arraigned Wednesday and also has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 18. Former Spotsylvania Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Neely was appointed to represent him.