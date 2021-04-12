Proposed deal unravels in Fredericksburg murder case

A proposed deal that would have resolved a pending murder case fell apart Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Darian Wilhoit Jones, 21, was brought to court to sign a deal prosecutors had worked out with his attorneys. Wilhoit Jones is accused of killing 34-year-old Jamil Washington on Dec. 14, 2019, during an armed home-invasion at Washington's home in the city.
The case was hastily placed on the court docket late last week following negotiations between Wilhoit Jones' attorneys and the city commonwealth's attorney's office. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but if Wilhoit Jones had agreed to them, it would have negated the need for a lengthy jury trial, which is currently scheduled for June 14-17.
It became clear early on in Monday's hearing that the deal was in jeopardy. Defense attorney Daniel Goldman told Judge Sarah Deneke that he thought he could salvage the deal with a little more time, and the judge gave Goldman another 30 minutes to confer with his client.
The time passed and Goldman told Deneke that Wilhoit Jones, who is charged with first-degree murder and eight other offenses, would not be signing the agreement.
According to court records and evidence presented at a previous hearing, Washington was shot and killed in front of his young children after three masked intruders entered his home in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue. The victim's brother, Derrick Washington, was also shot as he ducked under a piece of furniture in an attempt to protect himself.
Wilhoit Jones was arrested a couple of days after the slaying and remains the only person facing charges in the case. A second young man was also charged with conspiracy, but that charge was dropped in early 2020.
At the preliminary hearing, a city police detective testified that Wilhoit Jones' father had brought police a taped phone call in which Wilhoit Jones supposedly admitted shooting Washington during a planned robbery. The testimony was that Wilhoit Jones told his father that he shot Washington after the victim reached for his gun.
Wilhoit Jones is scheduled to be back in circuit court next Monday for a hearing on some of the numerous motions filed by his attorneys. One of those motions calls for the judge to force prosecutors to disclose any "requests for or offers of benefits" to the young Woodbridge man who had the charges against him dropped.
The motion filed in circuit court states that there are a number of indications that the young man was involved, including cellphone records that put him in Fredericksburg at the time of the slaying.
