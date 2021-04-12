Proposed deal unravels in Fredericksburg murder case

A proposed deal that would have resolved a pending murder case fell apart Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Darian Wilhoit Jones, 21, was brought to court to sign a deal prosecutors had worked out with his attorneys. Wilhoit Jones is accused of killing 34-year-old Jamil Washington on Dec. 14, 2019, during an armed home-invasion at Washington's home in the city.

The case was hastily placed on the court docket late last week following negotiations between Wilhoit Jones' attorneys and the city commonwealth's attorney's office. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but if Wilhoit Jones had agreed to them, it would have negated the need for a lengthy jury trial, which is currently scheduled for June 14-17.

It became clear early on in Monday's hearing that the deal was in jeopardy. Defense attorney Daniel Goldman told Judge Sarah Deneke that he thought he could salvage the deal with a little more time, and the judge gave Goldman another 30 minutes to confer with his client.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The time passed and Goldman told Deneke that Wilhoit Jones, who is charged with first-degree murder and eight other offenses, would not be signing the agreement.