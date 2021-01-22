Prosecutor rules Stafford deputies justified in shooting murder suspect

The Stafford deputies who shot a murder suspect during an incident Sunday morning were justified in their actions, the county’s head prosecutor has concluded, and will return to regular duty.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen made the announcement Friday in connection with the shooting of George R. Batts Jr., 38, of Richlands, N.C. Batts was shot by deputies who responded to a shooting at 1130 International Parkway in Stafford.

Batts is accused of shooting local resident Ely Grimes, 47, prior to the deputies’ arrival. Grimes died Tuesday in a hospital. Batts was still hospitalized Friday night and will be charged with murder when he recovers enough to face charges in court, authorities said.

Police and court records state that deputies confronted Batts in the parking lot shortly after getting to the scene, where Batts and Grimes were attending an event for the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club.

People were running in and out of the motorcycle club building when deputies arrived, court records state. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said Batts ignored repeated demands to drop his weapon and was shot multiple times after he pointed the gun toward the deputies.