Rape charges dropped in Fredericksburg case

Felony charges against two Fredericksburg men who had been accused of raping a woman and forcing her to take drugs were resolved Thursday with a single misdemeanor conviction.

Donte L. Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg General District Court to assault and battery. He was sentenced to a year in jail with six months suspended.

Jackson, who has already served his time, had been charged with rape, attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a firearm. Defense attorney Dennis McCarthy and a special prosecutor from Fairfax, announced the plea in front of Judge John R. Stevens.

Brandon T. Armstead, 33, had been charged with being a principal in the second degree of rape. His charge was dropped.

The woman had said she went to a city apartment on Jan. 15 to speak with Jackson. She said she was coming out of the bathroom early the next morning when she was grabbed by the throat and thrown against a wall.

Court records state that she said her assailant was upset because he believed she was working with a narcotics detective. She said she was raped by one man while the other held her down, and forced at gunpoint to inject narcotics into her system. She said she was held against her will for several days before escaping from the apartment.

Her escape took place on Jan. 18, the same day she was scheduled to meet with her probation officer for a drug test.

McCarthy said his client disputed the woman’s version of events and added that Jackson’s plea “speaks to the credibility of the allegation.”