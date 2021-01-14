Rappahannock Regional Jail officer arrested on child pornography charges

A pretrial officer with the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge, police said.

James Alan Harshbarger, 37, of Dumfries, was placed in the Prince William–Manassas Adult Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. He had been released on bond by Thursday, court records show.

According to a release from the Prince William Police Department, a detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently executed a search warrant at Harshbarger’s home in Dumfries. Child pornography was found and Harshbarger was arrested, authorities said.

Harshbarger has worked for the regional jail since 2011, according to his social media. As a pretrial officer, he assists the court system in monitoring defendants prior to their trials, performing such tasks as administering drug tests and making sure other bond conditions are being complied with.

